Tallon preparing for big challenge 27 June 2017





Glen and Derry's Danny Tallon.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Glen and Derry's Danny Tallon.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Danny Tallon admits Derry will have their work cut out when they lock horns with Mayo this weekend.

Having been paired with Tyrone in the first round of the Ulser SFC, the Oak Leaf County's reward for seeing off Waterford is a tricky second-round Qualifier in Castlebar.

"We knew going in against Tyrone that we were facing the Ulster champions, and now we are facing a Mayo side that reached the All-Ireland semi-finals last year," Tallon told The Belfast Telegraph.

"Obviously you want to be playing against the top teams and that will certainly be the case for us on Saturday. It will be a big challenge for us, that is for certain.

"The step-up from minor and U21 football is a big one but I have been fortunate enough to acclimatise to the higher level because of the support I have received from boys around me."