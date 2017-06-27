Grugan reflects on "satisfying win" 27 June 2017





Armagh's Rory Grugan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Armagh's Rory Grugan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Armagh captain Rory Grugan was happy with the manner in which the Orchard County dispatched Fermanagh.

Kieran McGeeney's charges bounced back from their disappointing Ulster SFC defeat to Down by seeing off the Ernemen at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday night. They will lock horns with Westmeath in the second round of the football Qualifiers.

"We went with the idea that any win at all was good enough, just to get over the line, try to get one win and turn that corner. To do it in the style we did, kicking 20 points, is a nice way to do it," the Ballymacnab clubman notes in The Irish News.

"It's not only the confidence from the win, but to win with style, playing in that way – good aggression around the middle, lots of kicking, using our inside forwards, it was a satisfying win.

"It was a tough few weeks, to be honest, after the Down game. We didn't perform anywhere near our potential, and that's always the hardest thing when you have those regrets, when you don't play to your potential, especially in that second half. We just wanted to go out and try to put things right.

"I think we've a whole lot more to do to make up for that. It's one step. It's nice to get the win and get into the next round, but as far as we're concerned we've a whole lot more to do to make up for that one."