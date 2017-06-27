Turley: Down had real belief 27 June 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan. Down's Peter Turley and Darren O'Hagan tackle Dessie Ward of Monaghan.©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Peter Turley says Down had "real belief" that they were going to dump Monaghan out of the Ulster SFC.

The Mourne County rolled back the years in Armagh on Saturday night to inflict a surprise two-point win on the Farney County and Turley insists there was a real conviction in the camp that it was going to be their day:

“What a difference a year makes,” the Downpatrick man says in The Irish News. “Last year we went into that game against Monaghan and we didn’t believe. People were saying they think they could beat them but they knew deep down that the boys were lying. Going into this game, the boys had real belief.

“I don’t know what the difference was, the boys have just gelled this year for some reason. We’re really, really strong and I just knew that no matter what happened we were always going to battle until the end.

“Last year we were three down at half time, and we went out and just flopped. But this year we knew the job was only half done, and we just kept battling away and kept attacking them.

“And we believed in it. The difference between this year and last year - apart from the players, the likes of the Johnstons coming back - is the belief. We believed this year, last year we didn’t."