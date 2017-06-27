"It's bananas really" 27 June 2017





Johnny Magee says the football championship structures make no sense.

The former Kilmacud Crokes and Dublin footballer got a keen understanding of the division between the haves and the have-nots during his three years in charge of Wicklow. And he says it simply isn't good enough:

"I've huge admiration for counties like Wicklow. They just want to come and play county football and represent their jersey. They have no guarantees that they're going to get many games in the summer and that's testament to the resolve of those guys," the ex Dubs midfielder told The Irish Independent.

"That's where I feel they're being let down, by not giving them something to help them fulfil a dream. They need to sit down with players and managers and come up with a tangible solution, something substantial and respectful for the effort they're putting in.

"The big problem is that the lads don't have an official football match for seven months, until January. Whatever work we have done this season all goes out the window because they won't be training again until mid-November,

"That's five months away for these lads. If you're getting to August and to the latter stages you've far less of a lay-off and it doesn't take them half as long to get back to speed. It's bananas really, I don't know any other sport that has something like that."