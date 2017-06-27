Healy frustrated by Rebels' preparations 27 June 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy and players stand together.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Cork manager Peadar Healy and players stand together.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Peadar Healy admits Cork’s preparations for Sunday’s Munster SFC final against Kerry have not been ideal.

Fifteen of the Rebel County’s squad were in club championship action the weekend before last, even though the manager had asked his County Board to call off some of the games:

“It is frustrating from our point of view, but you have to understand it from the clubs’ point of view as well. They want the games put on," he told The Irish Examiner.

“They obviously have players going on holidays and so they are preparing for these dates. It is frustration on our behalf.

“After the club games, we brought the lads back in last Tuesday for a walk through. Thursday was a hammer and tongs session. Saturday there was a Reds v Whites games.

“It is certainly not ideal when you’re going down to face Kerry in Killarney.”