HS football team of the week 26 June 2017





Down's Connaire Harrison is up-ended by Drew Wylie of Monaghan Down's Connaire Harrison is up-ended by Drew Wylie of Monaghan

After Down's surprise win over Monaghan, Dublin's demolition of Westmeath and lots of qualifier action, here's our football team of the week....

1. Michael Cunningham (Down)



Hadn't a save of note to make but his kick-out strategy worked well and he also clipped over a 45 in the second-half.



2. Michael Furlong (Wexford)



Got forward to kick two valuable points for the Model County in their narrow margin victory over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.



3. Charlie Vernon (Armagh)



Kept a close tabs on Fermanagh's Barry Mulrone as the Orchard County bounced back from the disappointment of their Ulster SFC quarter-final exit at the hands of Down.





4. Eric Lowndes (Dublin)



Created the opening for Dublin's first goal which was scored by Dean Rock in the 28th minute and it turned out to be a stress free afternoon for the Sam Maguire Cup holders at headquarters.



5. Darragh O'Hanlon (Down)



Top scored for Eamonn Burns' side with 1-5 from placed balls and also came out on top in his personal duel with Monaghan's Owen Duffy.



6. Daniel St Ledger (Carlow)



The Barrowsiders are now looking forward to a home fixture in Round 2B after their one point win in Ruislip.





7. Kevin McKernan (Down)



The versatile McKernan covered practically ever blade of grass on the Athletic Grounds pitch and sent over two long range points.



8. Brian Fenton (Dublin)



It was mightily impressive stuff from Fenton and his Dublin team-mates against the Lake County as they sent out a clear signal to their main rivals.



9. Liam Gavaghan (London)



Along with Mark Gottsche, the London captain, who scored four points, couldn't be faulted for effort but they just came up short against Carlow.



10. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)



The Castleknock playmaker registered 1-3 in the sky blues' facile 31 point victory over the Lake County.





11. Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan)



McKiernan was unquestionably the standout performer as the Breffni County booked their place in Round 2B of the qualifiers.



12. PJ Banville (Wexford)



Scored the all decisive point via a free and was a constant thorn in the side of the Limerick defence.



13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)



The Kilmacud Crokes speedster showed off the full array of his talents when raising eight white flags from play.





14. Connaire Harrison (Down)



Gave Drew Wylie his fill of it when kicking three first-half points and helped to send the Mourne County on the road to redemption.



15. Jamie Clarke (Armagh)



The mercurial Orchard County forward finished with three points in his name in the nine point qualifier success over Fermanagh.

