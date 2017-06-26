Injured Coldrick could be back whistling in a month 26 June 2017





Meath referee David Coldrick Meath referee David Coldrick

A calf complaint was the reason that referee David Coldrick had to quit at half-time of the Ulster SFC semi-final clash between Down and Monaghan and hand the whislte over to Paddy Neilan.

It's a troublesome injury that had caused the Meath whistler to sit out the previous week's Ulster SFC semi-final meeting of Tyrone versus Donegal.

The injury flared up again on Saturday evening and he was replaced at half-time in The Athletic Grounds by Paddy Neilan of Roscommon.

“I thought I was right with the extra week having pulled out of the Tyrone v Donegal match but, unfortunately, the calf problem caused me to withdraw at half-time,” he revealed to hoganstand.com.



"I was 99.9 per cent sure I was okay but it just went. It could be a couple of weeks or close to a month before I get back."