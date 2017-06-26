Four Monaghan players involved in car crash en route to Down game 26 June 2017





Monaghan's Drew Wylie.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Monaghan's Drew Wylie.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Monaghan's preparations for Saturday evening's Ulster SFC semi-final at the Athletic Grounds weren't helped by a car crash involving four of their players.

Thankfully, the Ballybay Pearse brothers' contingent of Drew and Ryan Wylie, Dessie Ward and Thomas Kerr emerged unscathed from the single vehicle collision which occurred as they made their way to join up with their team-mates and board the team bus in Monaghan town.

The Wylie brothers lined out at full-back and left corner-back respectively while Ward featured as a 47th minute substitute in the shock 0-15 to 1-14 loss to the Mourne County.