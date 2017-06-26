Mayo v Derry and Kilkenny v Limerick on TV 26 June 2017





General view of the TV tower at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

©INPHO/James Crombie. General view of the TV tower at MacHale Park, Castlebar.©INPHO/James Crombie.

GAA armchair fans are in for a treat next weekend when four big games will be televised.

On Saturday at 5pm, RTE will broadcast the All-Ireland Round 2A football qualifier between Mayo and Derry in Castlebar. It will be followed by Sky Sports' coverage of the All-Ireland Round 1 hurling qualifier between Kilkenny and Limerick from Nowlan Park at 7pm.

On Sunday afternoon, RTE will show both the Munster SFC final between Kerry and Cork (2pm) and the Leinster SHC decider between Galway and Wexford (4pm).