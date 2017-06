All-Ireland qualifier times, dates and venues 26 June 2017





Semple stadium, Thurles is the venue for the Allianz HL clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Semple stadium, Thurles is the venue for the Allianz HL clash between Tipperary and Kilkenny.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The times, dates and venues for the All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and 2B, and All-Ireland SHC Round 1 qualifiers have been confirmed.

The All-Ireland SFC Round 2A and All-Ireland SHC Round 1 qualifiers will all take place next Saturday, with Sky Sports showing the Kilkenny v Limerick hurling clash in Nowlan Park at 7pm.

The All-Ireland SFC Round 2B games are scheduled for Saturday week, July 8. The All-Ireland SFC Round 3A and All-Ireland SHC Round 2 ties will also be held on this date.

Saturday, July 1

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A

Meath v Sligo, Pairc Tailteann, 6pm

Mayo v Derry, MacHale Park, 5pm (Live RTE)

Donegal v Longford, Ballybofey, 5pm

Laois v Clare, Portlaoise, 3pm

All-Ireland SHC Qualifier Round 1

Dublin v Laois, Parnell Park, 7pm

Kilkenny v Limerick, Nowlan Park, 7pm (Live Sky Sports)

Tipperary v Westmeath, Semple Stadium, 5pm

Offaly v Waterford, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, 3pm

Saturday, July 8

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2B

Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm

Wexford v Monaghan, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Carlow v Leitrim, Netwatch Dr Cullen Park, 3pm

Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm