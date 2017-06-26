One Club guidelines aims to get ladies football, camogie and GAA working in tandem 26 June 2017





The GAA has announced the publication of new ‘One Club’ Guidelines aimed at streamlining the activities of the GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association and enhancing further co-operation.

The new guidelines were endorsed by the GAA’s Central Council on Saturday June 17 and by the LGFA and the Camogie Association.

The new guidelines suggest best practice under the following headings: Structure and Governance, Coaching and Games Development, Finance and Fundraising and Our Games Our Code.

GAA Director General Páraic Duffy said: “We are pleased to have worked with both of our sister organisations and agreeing on these guiding principles which we believe will be an aid to the many clubs that organise football for men and women, boys and girls, hurling and camogie.

“The GAA strives to be a family orientated organisation providing games for all and our efforts to deliver on this aspiration are enhanced when we work closer with both Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie.

“I hope and believe this initiative will lead to further talks and closer bonds that will further enhance the work we already do together.”

Joan O’Flynn, Director General of the Camogie Association, added: “We receive ongoing interest and enquires from clubs who want to work with their ladies football and GAA counterparts to administer Gaelic games on a unitary or One Club basis.

“These guidelines offer practical advice and support on how to do this. This is an important initiative as an inclusive club both reflects and strengthens its family and community base. The guidelines will assist volunteers to work together on areas such as fixtures, coaching and games development, children's welfare, fundraising and so on. This approach consolidates the connections across all Gaelic games’ codes".

Helen O’Rourke, LGFA CEO, added: “We are pleased to have been involved in the process in recent months that has led to the publication of what are practical guidelines that will assist the different branches of the Gaelic games family in their ongoing cooperation within a club setting.

“Many of our club units already work closely together for the betterment of all of our games and we look forward to the continuation of that collaboration in the months and years ahead.”

The guidelines can be accessed by clicking on this link.