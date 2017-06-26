Odds: More heartache ahead for Westmeath in qualifiers? 26 June 2017





Westmeath players dejected.

Westmeath players dejected.

Westmeath will be out for redemption against Armagh in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 2B after suffering a 31 point defeat at the hands on Dublin on Sunday.

However, the odds suggest that the Lake County could be set for more heartache as they head into the match as 9/4 underdogs whilst Armagh are on offer at 4/9.

Also paired in this morning’s draw were Wexford and Monaghan, which is expected to be a tough clash for both sides. Monaghan are priced at 2/11 to walk away victorious against Wexford (9/2), after their two point defeat to Down in the Ulster semi-final.

Carlow are 1/2 to secure a victory on home soil over Leitrim who can be backed at 2/1.

Cavan will host 2016 semi-finalists Tipperary and are expected to take them down at 4/11 with Liam Kearnss side on offer at 11/4.

Aoife Heffron, Spokeswoman for BoyleSports, commented: “Westmeath will need to put their crushing 31 point mauling behind them as they prepare to take on Armagh next week in round 2B. Unfortunately for Westmeath, Armagh have the upper hand in the betting at 4/9 so it looks like there could be more disappointment headed for the Lake County.”

Match Betting Home Draw Away

Wexford v Monaghan 9/2 11/1 2/11

Carlow v Leitrim 1/2 15/2 2/1

Cavan v Tipperary 4/11 15/2 11/4

Westmeath v Armagh 9/4 15/2 4/9