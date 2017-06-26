Bonnar proud in defeat 26 June 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar celebrates.

Carlow hurling boss Colm Bonnar saluted his players after a productive season ended with a narrow All-Ireland qualifier defeat to neighbours Laois yesterday.

The Barrowsiders won the Christy Ring Cup a couple of weeks ago to secure their place in next year's Leinster SHC.

"The physicality was up there more so than what our players would have experienced before - I think that stood to Laois but we tested them in a lot of different ways and I'm very proud of the lads," he said in the Irish Daily Star.

"I thought it might end up a draw, but fair play to Laois, they've been tested more than we've ever been tested and it shows when you've been playing at a higher level.

"You keep going to the very final second of any game, that's what they did and hats off to them."