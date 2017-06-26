Bonnar proud in defeat

26 June 2017

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar celebrates.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Carlow hurling boss Colm Bonnar saluted his players after a productive season ended with a narrow All-Ireland qualifier defeat to neighbours Laois yesterday.

The Barrowsiders won the Christy Ring Cup a couple of weeks ago to secure their place in next year's Leinster SHC.

"The physicality was up there more so than what our players would have experienced before - I think that stood to Laois but we tested them in a lot of different ways and I'm very proud of the lads," he said in the Irish Daily Star.

"I thought it might end up a draw, but fair play to Laois, they've been tested more than we've ever been tested and it shows when you've been playing at a higher level.

"You keep going to the very final second of any game, that's what they did and hats off to them."




Most Read Stories

Four Monaghan players involved in car crash en route to Down game

All-Ireland qualifier times, dates and venues

Brolly effectively blames Spillane for Connolly ban

Football Qualifiers: Banty goes native

Lyons can't see Connolly playing again for Dublin this year

Mayo v Derry and Kilkenny v Limerick on TV


Android app on Google Play