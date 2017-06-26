Cautious approach almost cost us, says O'Brien 26 June 2017





©INPHO/Gerry McManus. Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien and selector Benji O'Brien.©INPHO/Gerry McManus.

Turlough O'Brien cut a relieved figure after Carlow's narrow All-Ireland SFC qualifier win over London in McGovern Park.

Buoyed by their brave performance against Dublin in the Leinster SFC quarter-final, the Barrowsiders - who had Brendan Murphy sent off for the second successive game - almost came unstuck against the Exiles for the second time this season as they scraped into the next round against Leitrim.

"The boys were too cautious there today," the Carlow manager told the Irish Daily Star.

"We were wary of coming over. I said last week it was a banana skin and maybe it just got in on us a little bit and we didn't express ourselves the way I'd like to have.

"We had a strong breeze behind us in the first half and we sat back far too deep and invited London on to us, and we made it hard for ourselves."