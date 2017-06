GAA tweets of the week 26 June 2017





The mighty Dubs and the implications for the pretenders to their throne, as well as Down's heroics against Monaghan, features prominently in our tweets of the week round-up...

Just let this set in.Dublin did that damage today with Brogan, Flynn, Connolly K Mac, M Darragh, Costello, P McMahon, excluded from first 15 — Kevin Cassidy (@KCASS7) June 25, 2017

All this talk about a B championship, what would it be? 4 in the A and 28 in the B? Only 4 teams at a stretch that can win Sam #SundayGame — Ian Ryan (@ianryano89) June 25, 2017

Do all those opposing a graded cship structure want all clubs in their county to play senior cship with no intermediate or junior? — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) June 25, 2017

Talk of a B Championship equates to praising mediocrity, somewhere teams will never return from. Instead, look for ways to bridge that gap. — Kevin Reilly (@kevreilly1) June 25, 2017

Extremely surprised with Jim Gavin's reaction to the media todayLets not forget the witch hunt against Lee Keegan last year #worldgoesround — John McGrath (@john_mc_grath) June 25, 2017

The most interesting thing about the Dublin vs Westmeath match was Ger Canning telling us Tyrellspass won Tidy Towns award in 1969 #GAA — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) June 25, 2017

Serious statement from Dublin regardless of opposition... Peaking at the right time is clearly high on the agenda... Serious bench this year — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 25, 2017

better this game wasn't live.In fact, only show Dubs in Leinster https://t.co/kXa0qaDxxh of the qualifiers would be closer — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) June 25, 2017

This is very poor from both Dessie & - Spillane gave opinion on piece which was totally clear & it's his job to do so. #sundaygame — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 25, 2017

25th June and so few #gaa matches — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) June 25, 2017

Great win for @Armagh_GAA this evening and great to see the team bounce back in style with a 9 point victory — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) June 25, 2017

Hard fought win today! Super group of lads. Onto the next round #followmeuptocarlow — Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) June 25, 2017

Who decided it'd be a good idea to make inter co players play on a Sunday evening, after recovery and meals 11/12 by time they're home — Joe sheridan (@Squarecut84) June 25, 2017

Ya couldn't of handpicked those qualifiers better #Gaa — Darren Clarke (@clarkie2015) June 26, 2017

Nice & Spicy... Saturday evening in the Park with plenty of needle caused with Banty on the line. Surely a fixture to look forward to!! — Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1) June 26, 2017

What a feeling waking up this morning knowing we're in an Ulster Final!! — Ryan Johnston (@Ryan_J93) June 25, 2017

Refreshing to hear Down players and management talking about enjoying their night tonight. Not icebaths and recovery drinks. Enjoy the wins! — Adrian McGuckin (@bigaidso14) June 24, 2017

I loved every minute of Down & Monaghan. What a pleasure to see the "I'm prepared to die for my County jersey" passion! #rarenowadays — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) June 24, 2017

Get to bed son, & tell your mummy that she is doing the feed first thing in the morning. #updown pic.twitter.com/L2PY1efoIc — Mark Poland (@polie11) June 24, 2017

No more than Down deserved. Hungry for the win and better team on the day. — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) June 24, 2017

Down County Board so drunk, they can't even remember who we beat. (Can't wait for the Ulster Final against Kerry) https://t.co/GVGL8t0i0V — Patrick Kielty (@PatricKielty) June 24, 2017

Down GAA are delighted to announce a 'Meet and Greet' event with our Senior Football team in RGU Downpatrick on Monday 3rd July at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/NpoPewXdSU — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) June 25, 2017