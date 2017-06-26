Laois dressing-room like a 'casualty ward' 26 June 2017





Laois manager Eamonn Kelly.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Laois manager Eamonn Kelly.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Laois manager Eamonn Kelly has joked that he might have to bring his team to Lourdes before next weekend's All-Ireland hurling first round qualifier against Dublin.

Kelly admitted after yesterday's preliminary round win over Carlow that injuries have taken a heavy toll on his squad. Ross King will also be absent for the trip to Parnell Park through suspension.

"I see ('Picky' Maher is) on crutches there now. We might have to get a bus-load to Lourdes or something during the week to try to get a team out," he remarked in the Irish Daily Star.

"The dressing-room is more like a casualty ward than a senior hurling team. That's what it is, it's an opportunity for someone else now. Our panel is being tested and we're just delighted that the lads who came in put their shoulder to the wheel.

"It wasn't looking great there, particularly down to 14 men with probably 65 minutes to go. They showed a bit of character and God knows what will happen for next week."