Lyons can't see Connolly playing again for Dublin this year 26 June 2017





Referee Paddy Neilan shows Diarmuid Connolly a black card during the Allianz FL Division 1 final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Referee Paddy Neilan shows Diarmuid Connolly a black card during the Allianz FL Division 1 final between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Former Dublin boss Tommy Lyons has effectively written off Diarmuid Connolly's season.

After witnessing Dublin's 31-point demolition of Westmeath yesterday, Lyons doesn't envisage the St. Vincent's attacker getting his place back in Jim Gavin's starting line-up if, as expected, they are still in the championship when his 12-week suspension lapses in late August.

"I think Diarmuid Connolly's season is over, to be honest with you," Lyons told the RTÉ GAA podcast.

"I think it would be very hard for Diarmuid Connolly to keep training, to keep match fit and be match fit come the end of August, if Dublin are still in the championship.

"I cannot see how you can train and play, and do all of that, and be actually match fit come that time.

"He will struggle to get back to that pitch. If Dublin are in an All-Ireland semi-final, I couldn't see Diarmuid Connolly starting that game in any circumstances. Dublin are giving jerseys to guys now that mightn't want to give them back. What work can Diarmuid do? There's no substitute for having the whites of the eyes of championship football."

The Kilmacud Crokes clubman added: "People are talking about Dublin having to win a Leinster final and then an All-Ireland quarter-final before you can talk about Diarmuid Connolly being available for selection.

"I'd be staggered if he was picked for an All-Ireland semi-final if Dublin got there.

"I just think it's going to be very difficult for him. He's a very fine talent but Dublin have a lot of other fine talents, that's what they have right now and it's a very big positive for the Dublin management team."