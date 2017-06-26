McGleenan delight at securing first championship win 26 June 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan before his side's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round 1B clash against Offaly at Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park.

Mattie McGleenan declared himself 'delighted' after getting his first championship win as an inter-county manager.

After losing to Monaghan in the Ulster SFC quarter-final, Cavan got themselves back on track with a 1-17 to 0-16 All-Ireland 1B qualifier victory over Offaly in Tullamore last evening. They can now look forward to a home tie against Tipperary for which they will need to show significant improvement according to McGleenan.

“We're making a lot of fundamental errors, I'm not even going to try and go into how many chances we missed there, the next game that's not going to be good enough, that's the reality,” the former Tyrone star told the Irish News.

“Getting over the line today, it’s my first championship win so I’m absolutely delighted. We weren’t good after the Monaghan game, heads were down, but in fairness the training has been very good.

“Winning breeds confidence, we have work to do but I'm just delighted to be still in the hat. We had a very tough Division One campaign, this is my first year in and every game was a massive game. The level was top class every week we went out so we very time we made a mistake we were punished, the same with the Monaghan game.”