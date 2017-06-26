McKernan says pride is back in jersey 26 June 2017





Down's Kevin McKernan with Charlie Vernon of Armagh ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey Down's Kevin McKernan with Charlie Vernon of Armagh ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey

Down's wins over Armagh and Monaghan in this year's Ulster SFC have restored pride in the jersey, according to Kevin McKernan.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph after the Mourne County's surprise defeat of Monaghan on Saturday night, the versatile Burren clubman enthused: “When you see men committed to the ball and to the cause in the way in which Down were in this game against Monaghan you know what it means to them.

“I think we showed a lot of people what a wee bit of belief can do. This is a proud county and the players have talked about what it means to them to pull on the red and black jersey.

“I would say that the Down faithful had lost faith in us because of our lack of achievement for nearly two years and I just hope that in this win over Monaghan and in the win over Armagh earlier in the month we have helped to restore a little bit of that faith.”

“Now we must gear up for Tyrone (in the Ulster final) and see how it goes. The important thing is that pride is back in the red and black jersey.”