Down sweating on Harrison

26 June 2017

Down's Connaire Harrison and Kieran Duffy of Monaghan.
©INPHO/Presseye/Philip Magowan.

Connaire Harrison is an injury doubt for Down's Ulster SFC final against Tyrone on July 16.

The full forward hobbled off after scoring three points in a man of the match display as the Mourne County upset the odds to beat Monaghan on Saturday night. Harrison proved a real handful for Drew Wylie and his unavailability would be a huge blow to Down's hopes of springing another surprise against the reigning champions.

If he's ruled out, Donal O'Hare - who scored a point after coming off the bench on Saturday - could be in line to start.




