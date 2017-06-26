Down sweating on Harrison 26 June 2017





Down's Connaire Harrison and Kieran Duffy of Monaghan.

Connaire Harrison is an injury doubt for Down's Ulster SFC final against Tyrone on July 16.

The full forward hobbled off after scoring three points in a man of the match display as the Mourne County upset the odds to beat Monaghan on Saturday night. Harrison proved a real handful for Drew Wylie and his unavailability would be a huge blow to Down's hopes of springing another surprise against the reigning champions.

If he's ruled out, Donal O'Hare - who scored a point after coming off the bench on Saturday - could be in line to start.