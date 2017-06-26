Toal pleased with Armagh response 26 June 2017





The Armagh team stand for the national anthem.

John Toal was happy with Armagh's response to their Ulster SFC quarter-final loss to Down against Fermanagh yesterday evening.

Toal, who is acting manager in the absence of the suspended Kieran McGeeney, told the Irish News after the nine-point win: “The bottom line is that we're all in it together, so we'll take the wins together and the defeats together too.

“I haven't really been talking to him (McGeeney) yet. We'll get a better chat later and see what he thinks.”

He continued: “Our character was questioned - and it’s how you want to respond to that. Boys were deeply disappointed because we’d prepared so well for Down. We had chances in that game which we didn’t take. The best team beat us on the day but we knew there was still a kick in us and we had to come out here and show it tonight.”

The Orchard County were paired with Westmeath in Round 2B of the All-Ireland qualifiers in this morning's draw.