Bohan: we're striving to be better

Mick Bohan.

By Jackie Cahill in Timahoe

Dublin boss Mick Bohan hailed a 28-point victory over Laois in yesterday’s TG4 Leinster ladies senior football championship semi-final – and challenged his in-form charges to get even better.

The Sky Blues blasted out an ominous statement of intent to kick-start their 2017 championship campaign, scoring eight goals into the bargain in Timahoe.

Dublin’s victory sets up another Leinster final with Westmeath on July 9 – the sixth successive year that the holders will contest the provincial showpiece.

Dublin will start as heavy favourites to retain the Leinster title and even without Lauren Magee, Deirdre Murphy and Siobhan Woods, Bohan emptied the bench against Laois.

He said: “We’ve done that all year, that’s the way the game has gone. You have 20 players to use and we’ll be using 20 in every game.

“We feel we’ve built a squad over the winter months and there are certainly people fighting for that jersey at the moment.”

In his previous term as Dublin boss, Bohan guided the Jackies to an All-Ireland final appearance in 2003.

And on this early evidence, they’ll emerge as serious Brendan Martin Cup contenders again, having lost out in the last three finals to Cork.

Bohan added: “We’re delighted with that, they’ve worked really hard but we feel they played a bit of football there.

“That’s what it’s about at this stage, after the six months and the winter, going out and expressing yourself. That’s what they did.

“What was very pleasing about it was that they didn’t take their foot off the pedal, they played for the full 63 or 64 minutes.

“For sure, there are things we could do better.

“We were disappointed with a couple of the scores we leaked. We felt they were a bit soft.

“Some of the last passes or last decisions weren’t as good as they could be but for a first round, we were really happy with their output.

“Regardless, you have to keep striving to be better. We were happy with some of the things that took place, really happy with the approach the players have shown, a huge willingness to learn and get better.

“We feel that’s what’s taking place.”

Looking ahead to the Westmeath game in a fortnight, Bohan said: “I saw them in the League final against Cavan, obviously they’re back up in Division 1 next year, which is great for Leinster.

“I think Leinster needs that. It’s a whole new ball game in two weeks’ time – we’ll look forward to that and enjoy today.”