CCCC chairman denies media influence in Connolly ban 26 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.

©INPHO/James Crombie

Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) chairman George Cartwright has refuted suggestions that his body was influenced by media coverage in handing Diarmuid Connolly a 12-week ban.

Connolly was slapped with the suspension after pushing linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's Leinster SFC quarter-final victory over Carlow on June 3. Following yesterday's facile win over Westmeath, Dublin boss Jim Gavin revealed that the All-Ireland champions would not be giving one-to-one interviews with the broadcast media following their coverage of the incident, and singled out Sunday Game pundits Pat Spillane and Colm O'Rourke for their analysis.

"I would refute that totally," Cartwright said on RTE's Morning Ireland before this morning's qualifier draws when asked if media coverage had a bearing on CCCC decision-making.

"The Sunday Game has no bearing or influence on the GAA disciplinary system. The CCCC review all games on a Monday that have been played on Saturday or Sunday and take action if need be."