Hurling Qualifiers: Home comforts for the Cats 26 June 2017





JJ Delaney of Kilkenny with Shane Dowling of Limerick during the 2014 All-Ireland SHC semi-final ©INPHO/Donall Farmer JJ Delaney of Kilkenny with Shane Dowling of Limerick during the 2014 All-Ireland SHC semi-final ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Liam MacCarthy Cup holders Tipperary have been drawn against Westmeath in the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 1 while Kilkenny versus Limerick is the pick of the round.



The GAA All-Ireland Championship Round 1 Hurling Draw took place this morning on RTÉ Radio One and both Tipp and the Cats will have home advantage for their respective clashes.



Waterford, meanwhile, will fancy their chances of negotiating the Offaly hurdle while Dublin will play host to Eamonn Kelly and Laois who edged out Carlow yesterday.

All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 1



Dublin v Laois



Kilkenny v Limerick



Offaly v Waterford



Tipperary v Westmeath



These four games will be played next Saturday and Sunday.



Confirmation of venues, times and dates for all fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of the GAA's C.C.C.C this afternoon.