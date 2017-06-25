Gavin condemns media 'attack' on Connolly 25 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly. ©INPHO/James Crombie.

Jim Gavin has accused RTE and Sky Sports of attacking Diarmuid Connolly's 'good name' following Dublin's Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow on June 3.

The Dublin manager explained after today's facile win over Westmeath in Croke Park that he would no longer engage with the broadcast media on a one-to-one basis following their coverage of the incident involving linesman Ciaran Brannigan which resulted in Connolly receiving a 12-week suspension.

“First of all, we can’t condone any player interfering with match officials whether it’s in the rulebook or not," stated Gavin, whose post-match interviews are usually devoid of any controversy.

That’s the first thing we’d say. Diarmuid accepts he made a mistake and straight up he accepted the suspension. For my part, what concerned me was the way his good name was attacked before we even saw the referee's report. Freedom of expression is one of the rights in the Republic but it’s not absolute. Each individual has his own right and I believe that his good name was affected by that.

“We had the national broadcaster in their post-match review, both Pat Spillane and Colm O’Rourke but particularly Pat, read out a pre-determined statement which was disappointing. Particularly because both of them are teachers you’d hope they’d understand that people do make mistakes and that due process should be allowed before we become judge, jury and executioner in one particular incidence.

“We saw on Sky Sports the rulebook being read out against them. Supporters have come to me and asked what’s going on and why is this unbalance happening. I’m really struggling to give them a balanced and proportionate answer."

Gavin also explained that Dublin received legal advice that Connolly could have been cleared if the case went to arbitration, but the the St. Vincent's clubman decided against it.

“It was my decision to pursue with the CHC and get their opinion on it,” Gavin said.

“We’ve received advice from senior counsel that if this went to arbitration the case wouldn’t hold but Diarmuid didn’t want that to happen. He just wanted to move on in the best interests of the team. That’s what he decided to do."

He added: “The bile and the malevolent attitude that certain broadcasters went after him with. An incident happened in the game and we need to let the referee’s report be issued and then we can reflect on it. Like I said, I don’t condone what happened and neither does he.

“He said it was a mistake but people really went after him and that is disappointing from the Gaelic Athletic Association and the coverage that we have had in this sport over many years.

“Diarmuid has put his hand up and said it was a mistake and he’s prepared to accept his suspension. From my part, I’ve a duty of care for the player and I firmly believe there was an attack on his good name. The freedom of expression and opinion – it’s an important part of our constitution and the Republic but it’s not absolute. You can’t attack somebody’s good name unwarranted and I believe it was on this instance.”