SF Qualifier: Breffni boys give Faithfuls the blues 25 June 2017





Cavan's Martin Reilly celebrates a goal against Offaly.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Cavan's Martin Reilly celebrates a goal against Offaly.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Cavan march into the second round of the Qualifiers courtesy of a 1-17 to 0-16 victory over Offaly in Tullamore tonight.

Gearoid McKiernan (1-4) was the match-winner for Mattie McGleenan’s men, who have rebounded impressively from their Ulster quarter-final defeat to Monaghan. In the morning, they'll be pitted against either the Farney County again, Westmeath, Tipperary or Leitrim on the second weekend of July.

Despite being locked on nine points apiece after half an hour, the Breffni County effectively won the game with a devastating 1-5 salvo between the 33rd and 43rd minutes, as they sprung to life ominously with McKiernan’s goal shortly after the restart coming as a dagger to the heart of Offaly’s hopes.

Late points from Niall McDermott (free) and Ciaran Brady assured the winners of a 0-11 to 0-9 lead at the end of a very evenly-contested first half.

The sides had shared twelve points in an entertaining opening 20 minutes. Bernard Allen traded points with Seanie Johnston (free) and McKiernan and Nigel Dunne had the hosts two ahead after eleven minutes. Sean Doyle cancelled out McKiernan’s second but McDermott, Johnston (free) and McKiernan edged the border county ahead for the first time, 0-6 to 0-5.

Ruairi McNamee equalised and Graham Guilfoyle saw his score cancelled out by McKiernan only for full forward Dunne to restore the Faithful advantage on 26 minutes. However, centre back Conor Moynagh and midfielder Liam Buchanan edged the visitors back in front, as the action ebbed and flowed, only for Guilfoyle to register again on the half-hour to leave the sides tied for the eighth time, 0-9 each.

McDermott and Brady had the final says of a thoroughly-enjoyable opening period. The Faithful County would have the breeze at their backs when the action resumed but - just a week on from their Leinster replay defeat to Westmeath - they started to labour.

The winners, who had an additional week to prepare, kicked on after the restart with quickfire scores from Gerard Smith - a scorcher into the wind - and McDermott, and things went from bad to worse for the hosts when they lost captain Sean Pender to injury. Buchanan made it 0-14 to 0-9 after 41 minutes and the match was settled as anything resembling a contest in the eighth minute of the second half when McKiernan’s goal left eight points suddenly separating the sides.

Allen had his point cancelled out by substitute Ryan Connolly (free) and the midlanders still trailed by seven points at the three-quarters stage despite a point from Michael Brazil, 1-15 to 0-11. Offaly threw in Niall McNamee for the last 15 minutes but another pointed McDermott free in the 57th minute left them facing into Mission Impossible.

Connolly (free) replied to a point from corner back Brian Darby and the winners still led by six after McNamee got his name on the scoresheet with five minutes remaining. Cavan finished the night with 14 men as wing back James McEnroe picked up a second yellow card in injury time and Offaly fired the last three points of the night but their season is over as the Breffni Blues progress to tomorrow morning’s 2B draw.

Cavan - R Galligan; P Faulkner, J McEnroe, J McLoughlin; G Smith (0-1), C Moynagh (0-1), C Brady (0-1); L Buchanan (0-2), M Reilly; C Mackey, G McKiernan (1-4), D McVeety; N Clerkin, S Johnston (0-2f), N McDermott (0-4, 2f). Subs: R Connolly (0-2f) for S Johnston, N Murray for C Moynagh, K Clarke for G Smith, T Corr for L Buchanan, T Galligan for T Corr (BC), J Dillon for N McDermott.

Offaly - A Mulhall; B Darby (0-1), E Rigney, S Pender; D Hanlon, P Cunningham (0-1), C Donohoe; G Guilfoyle (0-2), C McNamee; S Doyle (0-1), R McNamee (0-1), M Brazil (0-1); R Allen (0-1), N Dunne (0-5, 2f), B Allen (0-2). Subs: J Lalor for S Pender, D Brady for E Rigney, J O’Connor for S Doyle, J Moloney for B Allen, N McNamee (0-1) for C McNamee, A Sullivan for R McNamee.

Referee - D O’Mahoney.