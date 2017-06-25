O'Rourke calls for championship overhaul after Croker bloodbath 25 June 2017





Westmeath players dejected.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Westmeath players dejected.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

The idea of an All-Ireland 'B' football championship is back on the agenda after Dublin's mauling of Westmeath today.

Speaking during the Sunday Game's live coverage of the Leinster SFC semi-final, which resulted in a facile 31-point victory for the Dubs. Colm O'Rourke said: “What this shows again today is that the idea of a proper championship is a farce, whether in Leinster or in the rest of the country.

“Teams like Westmeath and a lot of other teams — 23 or 24 others — are just not able to compete. The sooner we have different levels to suit the various teams, the better it would be.

“Westmeath players going home tonight must be in absolute despair and imagine trying to pick themselves up for a qualifier — it’s not going to happen. It was a sporting annihilation, an embarrassing thing for the Westmeath players."

The Meath great added: "Dublin are ruthless because they need to be. The young players that they have put in here, like Con O’Callaghan and Niall Scully, they’re playing for their places.

“Then Kevin McManamon and Bernard Brogan comes on. Imagine facing that when you’re getting tired?

“They need to go well too, to keep themselves in the frame. The Dubs are playing against themselves and therefore, the level of performance from each individual is judged on day-to-day.

“All they’re concentrating on, is an All-Ireland championship and we see from today’s performance that they’re fit, well, able, and the team ethic is running right through the team. They’re a formidable outfit.”