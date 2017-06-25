Twitter in awe of devastating Dubs

25 June 2017

Dublin's Dean Rock celebrates scoring a goal against Westmeath with Eric Lowndes.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Dublin provided a timely reminder of why they are one of the greatest teams in the history of the GAA with a 31-point demolition of Westmeath at Croke Park today.

Rumours of their demise have been greatly exaggerated as they turned on the style to  plummet a team that hadn't lost a game to date in 2017 and set up a Leinster final meeting with Kildare next month. The reaction to their performance was one of awe on Twitter, while others didn't hold back in their criticism of Westmeath.

 




