Twitter in awe of devastating Dubs
25 June 2017
Dublin's Dean Rock celebrates scoring a goal against Westmeath with Eric Lowndes.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
Dublin provided a timely reminder of why they are one of the greatest teams in the history of the GAA with a 31-point demolition of Westmeath at Croke Park today.
Rumours of their demise have been greatly exaggerated as they turned on the style to plummet a team that hadn't lost a game to date in 2017 and set up a Leinster final meeting with Kildare next month. The reaction to their performance was one of awe on Twitter, while others didn't hold back in their criticism of Westmeath.