Twitter in awe of devastating Dubs

Dublin's Dean Rock celebrates scoring a goal against Westmeath with Eric Lowndes.

Dublin provided a timely reminder of why they are one of the greatest teams in the history of the GAA with a 31-point demolition of Westmeath at Croke Park today.

Rumours of their demise have been greatly exaggerated as they turned on the style to plummet a team that hadn't lost a game to date in 2017 and set up a Leinster final meeting with Kildare next month. The reaction to their performance was one of awe on Twitter, while others didn't hold back in their criticism of Westmeath.

Serious statement from Dublin regardless of opposition... Peaking at the right time is clearly high on the agenda... Serious bench this year — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 25, 2017

Amazing how far ahead the elite have become, Dublin A vs B game would be way more competitive #Gaa #SundayGame — Darren Clarke (@clarkie2015) June 25, 2017

better this game wasn't live.In fact, only show Dubs in Leinster https://t.co/kXa0qaDxxh of the qualifiers would be closer — Paddy Bradley (@PaddyB14) June 25, 2017

Please just make a senior and inter championship. Top two divisions make up senior, bottom two make up inter. Earn the right to play senior — Alan O'Mara (@AOMTHECAT) June 25, 2017

The Dubs sleeping, car, gear, clothes, drinks, food, MBA partners etc...all happy this evening! Oh sorry and their sponsors @AIGinsurance — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) June 25, 2017

Although they were never going to win, players should be ashamed for throwing in the towel so easily. Have some pride in the jersey #DUBvWES — Kevin Reilly (@kevreilly1) June 25, 2017

1 new rule shud B considered n these meaningless games Rule no.156 2(a) teams allowed to #Throwinthetowel when it's obvious opp.punch drunk — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 25, 2017

Westmeath a good ftball team who would beat half the teams in Ireland. And are being destroyed w/ease. Credit Dubs but gulf is worrying #GAA — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) June 25, 2017

Remember a great suggestion for a Championship format. It was called 'the League'. — Kieran Cunningham (@KCsixtyseven) June 25, 2017

Hammerings happen in every sport. No point pressing the panic button by talking about 'B' Championship, doesn't solve the problem. — Pearse Corcoran (@pearsecorcoran) June 25, 2017

Westmeath 0-10 Dublin 4-29 Final Score at Croke Park. A 31 point defeat. We were totally out of or depth. Awful! — westmeathgaaofficial (@westmeath_gaa) June 25, 2017

'This is like a Ferrari racing against a combine harvestor' - the panel's half-time analysis of Dublin v Westmeath pic.twitter.com/qLu4baqnI4 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 25, 2017

Paul Mannion scoring eight points from play. To do that in Croke Park is top class.

Dublin v Westmeath LSFC — Paraic Farrelly 1 (@FarrellyParaic1) June 25, 2017