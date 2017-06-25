Leinster JFC final: Meath too good for Louth 25 June 2017





Meath's Ben Brennan with Ciaran Sheridan of Louth.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Meath's Ben Brennan with Ciaran Sheridan of Louth.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

Meath 0-19

Louth 0-10

Daire Rowe and James Conlon scored 0-9 between them as Meath eased to a nine-point Leinster JFC final victory over Louth at Croke Park.

The Royals will face the British champions on July 22 for a place in the All-Ireland JFC final after dominating this local derby clash. With Conlon, Paddy Kennelly and former senior Adam Flanagan all impressing, Conor O'Donoghue's charges were home and hosed at half-time when holding an 11-point lead, 0-14 to 0-3.

Meath captain Daire Rowe lifts the Leinster JFC trophy.

©INPHO/Gary Carr.

William Woods gave the Wee County an early advantage from a free, but it proved to be a false drawn as the Royals responded with eight points on the trot to take complete control. Conlon and Rowe shot four points each to end the game as a contest early.

With Daniel O'Connell, Dean Maguire and Woods on the mark, Louth 'won' the second half by 0-7 to 0-5, but the result was never in doubt.