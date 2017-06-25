SFC Qualifier: Carlow edge out Exiles 25 June 2017





Carlow's Daniel St Ledger gets his pass away against London.

Carlow 0-13

London 0-12

Carlow held on for a one-point victory over London in a keenly-contested All-Ireland Round 1B football qualifier at McGovern Park in Ruislip.

Leading by 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time after playing with the wind, Turlough O'Brien's charges had to dig deep for the win which secures their place in tomorrow morning's Round 2B qualifier draw. Both teams finished with 14 players after Ciaran Brannigan and Brendan Murphy received second yellow cards in the second half. Murphy was also dismissed for two bookable offences against Dublin.

Following their battling performance against Dublin in the Leinster SFC quarter-final, Carlow were widely expected to avenge February's Allianz League defeat to the same opposition, but they got nothing easy against a London side eager to bounce back from their Connacht SFC quarter-final loss to Leitrim. Points from Eoin Murray and Rory Mason had the hosts level on 0-2 each before Sean Murphy and Paul Broderick put Carlow 0-4 to 0-2 in front.

The Exiles regained parity again before a trio of scores from Broderick (two) and Brendan Murphy pushed Carlow 0-7 to 0-4 clear. Mark Gottsche got one back for London to leave two between the sides at the break.

Two points from Darragh Foley kept the Barrowsiders three in front (0-10 to 0-7), but London refused to lie down and when Adrian Moyles left the minimum in it (0-13 to 0-12), it was anyone's game. However, the clock eventually beat London who make their exit from the championship.