Team news: Kingdom juniors unchanged 25 June 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Kerry's Killian Spillane and Stephen Ryan of Waterford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The Kerry team for Tuesday's Munster JFC final meeting with Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn is unchanged from the one that lined out in the 20-point victory over Limerick two weeks ago.

Templenoe's Killian Spillane captain's the side from corner-forward as Castleisland's Thomas Hickey returns to the bench after injury.

The counties meet in the provincial final at this level for the fourth successive season with Kerry aiming for their first four-in-row in 56 years and an historic three-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles.

Meanwhile, Leitrim await the winners in the All-Ireland semi-final on Saturday, July 22nd.

Kerry (Munster JFC final v Cork): Tomas Mac an tSaoir; Eamonn Kiely, Jack McGuire, Pa Kilkenny; James Walsh, Michael Foley, Daniel O’Brien; Roibeard O Se, Brendan O’Sullivan; Philip O’Connor, Jeff O’Donoghue, Eánna O Conchuir; Killian Spillane, Conor Cox, Tomás O Se.

Subs: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Thomas Hickey, Liam Carey, Evan Cronin, Stephen O’Sullivan, Ivan Parker, D J Murphy, P J Mac Lamh, Brandon Barrett.