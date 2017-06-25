Cork SHC: champions avoid early exit 25 June 2017





Glen Rovers' Graham Callanan, David Busteed and Stephen McDonnell celebrate.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

A late David 'Paddy' Cunningham goal kept Glen Rovers' hopes of a three-in-a-row of Cork SHC titles alive at Pairc Ui Rinn last night.

Trailing city rivals St. Finbarr's by 0-21 to 4-11 with two minutes of normal time remaining, the champions left it late to secure a 1-21 to 4-11 victory and a place in Round 3.

In a brilliant contest, the 'Barr's took a 2-7 to 0-9 lead into the interval thanks to goals from Philip Kelleher and Ian Lordan inside the opening eight minutes. When Conor Cahalane and Billy Hennessy struck for further goals in the second half, they were six points to the good, but Patrick Horgan and co knuckled down in the closing stages and prevailed against a crestfallen 'Barr's who finished the game with 14 players.

In last night's other Round 2B clash, Bandon were 2-18 to 0-14 winners over Carrigtwohill.