Team news: Same again for Barrowsiders 25 June 2017





Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin

Like their hurling counterparts, Carlow have made no changes for their All-Ireland SFC Qualifier clash against London at Ruislip this afternoon.

With midfield talisman Brendan Murphy free to play after having his red card against Dublin rescinded, manager Turlough O'Brien can afford to name an unchanged starting fifteen for the second game running.

Murphy and his midfield namesake Sean, led by example along with captain Darragh Foley and top marksman Paul Broderick up front as the Barrowsiders went down fighting to the Dubs in the Leinster quarter-final, 0-19 to 0-7.

Carlow (All-Ireland SFC v London): Craig Kearney; Chris Crowley, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor; Danny Moran, Daniel St Ledger, Gary Kelly; Brendan Murphy, Sean Murphy; Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley, Alan Kelly; Paul Broderick, Sean Gannon, John Murphy.