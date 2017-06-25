Team news: Dwyer and Dunphy out as Laois make three changes 25 June 2017





Laois' Charles Dwyer.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Laois' Charles Dwyer.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

There are three enforced changes to the Laois team to play Carlow in their All-Ireland SHC preliminary round clash at O'Moore Park today.

Cha Dwyer misses the cut due to a hamstring injury which he suffered during a recent challenge game against Westmeath. The Ballinakill clubman is replaced by Eric Killeen in the half-back line with Matthew Whelan now wearing number six.

The other two changes from the 14-point Leinster quarter-final defeat to Wexford come in attack as Mark Kavanagh and Aaron Dunphy replace John Lennon (hamstring) and Willie Dunphy (broken hand) in the corner-forward positions, respectively.

Laois (All-Ireland SHC v Carlow): Enda Rowland; Dwane Palmer, Leigh Bergin, Lee Cleere; Eric Killeen, Matthew Whelan, Ciaran Collier; Ross King, Patrick Purcell; Jack Kelly, Stephen Maher, Sean Downey; Mark Kavanagh, Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy.