Team news: Christy Ring champs unchanged 25 June 2017





Carlow players celebrate after their Christy Ring Cup final victory over Antrim at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Carlow players celebrate after their Christy Ring Cup final victory over Antrim at Croke Park.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Fresh from winning their third Christy Ring Cup in emphatic style, Carlow have named an unchanged team for their All-Ireland SHC preliminary round encounter with Laois at O'Moore Park today.

Manager Colm Bonnar has stuck with the same side from their stunning Christy Ring Cup success at the expense of Antrim at Croke Park as the Barrowsiders now advance into the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Wing-forward James Doyle hit four goals as Bonnar's men avenged their Allianz League Division 2A final and Ring Cup first round defeats to the Saffrons with a 5-23 to 4-15 final victory earlier this month.

Carlow (All-Ireland SHC v Laois): James Carroll; Alan Corcoran, Paul Doyle, Gary Bennett; Richard Coady, David English, Richard Kelly; Jack Kavanagh, Diarmuid Byrne; John Michael Nolan, Martin Kavanagh, James Doyle; Denis Murphy, Eddie Byrne, Paul Coady.