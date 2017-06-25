'We don't want to fall apart after 40 minutes' 25 June 2017





Offaly's Cian Donohue and Ger Egan of Westmeath.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Offaly's Cian Donohue and Ger Egan of Westmeath.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Westmeath captain Ger Egan is looking for a 70-minute performance from his players against Dublin this afternoon.

In the last two Leinster finals, the Lake County competed well with the back-to-back All-Ireland champions for 40 minutes, only to fall away badly in the final 30.

“Sometimes you get criticised, but we are going out to win the game with a game plan and try and execute it as best we can. We don’t want to just fall apart after 40 minutes this year,” Egan told the Westmeath Topic.

“So we have to look at how we can improve and get better and how can we cause them more problems. But Dublin are relentless in their approach and we have to be ready and we can’t take our eye off the ball for one second or you will concede two or three points and then you are chasing the game.

“But at least we are there and that is better than not being there.”