Ulster U21HC like a 'pub league' 25 June 2017





The Ulster U21 hurling championship trophy. The Ulster U21 hurling championship trophy.

The Ulster U21 hurling championship has been compared to a ‘pub league’ by Down U17 manager Ronan Sheehan.

In calling for the introduction of a Celtic Challenge competition at U20 level, the Cork native told the Irish News: “It would stop the farce of the Ulster U21 championship which is effectively akin to a pub league with no real effort being put into it. The prize is the chance to be humiliated in the semi-final by the likes of a Tipp or Galway.

“For us in Down, an U20 competition is absolutely vital if we are to build on the success of the Celtic Challenge as it is generally that 17-20 period where we lose a lot of our non-Ards players from our county squads.

“We have no real bridge between minor and senior, so U20 would be ideal.”