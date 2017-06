'Amazing the difference 12 months can make' 24 June 2017





Down's Peter Turley and Darren O'Hagan tackle Dessie Ward of Monaghan.

Down proved that 12 months is a long time in gaelic football as they gained revenge for last year's 19 point defeat to Monaghan in the best possible fashion. Here is how Twitter reacted to their surprise Ulster SFC semi-final victory...

Amazing the difference 12 months can make. Super stuff from Down. Well done @caolanmooney No doubt you'll enjoy it — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) June 24, 2017

The Mourne anarchists are at it again — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 24, 2017

Sensational!! #Down 1-14 #Monaghan 0-15 I love Down for their flair.. I love Monaghan for their incredible spirit. #GameOfTheChampionship — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) June 24, 2017

No more than Down deserved. Hungry for the win and better team on the day. — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) June 24, 2017

Up down — Adrian Flynn™ (@Panthero84) June 24, 2017

WOW great win for @OfficialDownGAA over monaghan fully deserved in the end. Be good Ulster final with Tyrone Monaghan be tough in back door! — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 24, 2017

Enthralling game between Down & Monaghan (especially for Ulster!!). Great win by Down & brilliant performance by @KevinMcKernan1. #GAA — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) June 24, 2017

So the umpire couldn't see that touch on the ground....Twice!!! And him 2 yards away ?? — Ryan Jones (@ryanjonesy8) June 24, 2017

Big miss by Paddy - should have been free to Down ! — Shane Curran (@shanetcurran) June 24, 2017