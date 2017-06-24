"I don't think anyone would be looking forward to us" 24 June 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

Seamus McEnaney is upbeat about Wexford's qualifier prospects after watching his side scrape over Limerick by 0-12 to 0-11 at the Gaelic Grounds today.

The Model County's name will be in the pot for Monday's morning round 2B qualifier draw following their one point win and the Monaghan native believes they will be a match for any of their potential opponents, which includes Leitrim, Dublin/Westmeath, Tipperary or Down/Monaghan.

“I'm going to make a very bold statement. This is as good a group of lads as I have ever worked with,” he enthused when speaking to RTE Sport.

“We were in Division 4, we've got out of it. Now we're in the next round of qualifiers.

“It didn't make any difference how we got there. Black cards, yellow cards, win it by one point... Thank God we're there.

“I'm absolutely delighted and I can't wait till 8.30 on Monday morning to see who we draw.

“I don't think anyone would be looking forward to us.”