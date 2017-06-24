Ulster MFC: Breffni County march on to final date with Derry 24 June 2017





Cavan's James Smith Cavan's James Smith

Cavan and Derry will contest this year's Ulster MFC final.

The Breffni boys got the better of Down in their semi-final at the Athletic Grounds this evening to advance to a final showdown with the Oak Leafers who overcame Antrim last weekend.

The curtain-raiser to the senior clash between Monaghan and Down finished 0-15 to 2-7 in Cavan's favour after John Brady's charges overturned a four point half-time deficit.

First-half goals from Ruairi McCrickard and Liam Kerr had placed the Mourne County in pole position but they were outscored by 11 points to five after the resumption.

Oisin Pierson and Cian Madden hit 0-4 and 0-3 respectively for the winners in the second half while Sean Keogan and Patrick Lynch also found the target in that period with two points apiece.

Their reward is a date with Derry at Clones on Sunday, July 16th.