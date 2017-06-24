SF Qualifier: Banville fires Model past wasteful Treaty 24 June 2017





PJ Banville of Wexford PJ Banville of Wexford

PJ Banville left it late to give Wexford a 0-12 to 0-11 victory over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Horeswood clubman slotted the decisive point from a 45-metre free in the 69th minute, but the hosts had four late chances to force extra time only for substitute Jamie Lee (2), Peter Nash and captain Iain Corbett all to fluff their lines as Seamus McEnaney’s men held on to progress to the second round and Limerick’s season ended in bitter disappointment.

As for the victors, this was a morale-boosting success at a tricky away venue as they recovered well from their demoralising Leinster SFC exit at the hands of Carlow. They rode their luck at times but key scores from Banville (0-4), Lyng (0-4) and corner back Michael Furlong (2) proved crucial when the final tallies were totted up.

Played in warm but breezy conditions, this was a poor game in which neither team managed to impose themselves on the opposition. Extra time looked almost inevitable throughout, perhaps even a replay, as the score was level nine times but the hosts kicked themselves out of contention with 13 wides – four of them at the Ennis Road side of their home pitch right at the death. Corbett also failed to make the net billow from a first-half penalty, which he kicked over the bar, and Danny Neville hit the post going for goal six minutes from the end.

The sides could not be separated, 0-7 apiece, at the end of a tit-for-tat opening period during which they were level on no fewer than six occasions. Both teams spurned goal chances before the break, with Adrian Flynn shooting straight at Limerick goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan before Corbett smashed his penalty over the bar.

A tentative opening quarter ended with the Slaneysiders ahead by the odd point from five, but Seamus O’Carroll stroked over a wind-assisted ‘45’ to tie the scores up for the third time in the 19th minute.

Castleknock clubman O’Carroll had opened the scoring with a lovely strike on eleven minutes and the visitors quickly replied from a simple Ciaran Lyng free.

A Ger Collins free edged the Treaty County back in front for the last time but Lyng responded again, this time from play, before Furlong gave the Model County the lead for the first time. O’Carroll’s second point was cancelled out by PJ Banville (free) on 20 minutes as the Leinster county kept their noses in front

Furlong cancelled out Oola clubman Josh Ryan’s improvised finish and Treaty captain Corbett’s beautiful strike off the outside of his right boot had the teams level for the fifth time, only for Lyng to convert a free to restore Wexford’s lead, 0-6 to 0-5. Two points appeared between the teams for the first time when home custodian O’Sullivan redeemed himself following a poor restart by deflecting Flynn’s shot from point-blank range over the bar.

The sides were level again after Sean McSweeney fired over a free and Corbett drilled a 32nd-minute penalty over off the top of the crossbar following a foul on midfielder Darragh Tracey to make it 0-7 each at the interval.

Match-winner Banville got the scoreboard moving again seven minutes into the second half and followed up with another superb strike but the Treaty drew level again by the 51st minute thanks to Neville and Lee (free).

Wexford goalkeeper Shane Roche denied Ryan with his legs and substitute John Tubritt’s classy score had the visitors back in front with 14 minutes left, only for corner back Sean O’Dea to tie the scores up for the eighth time, 0-10 apiece.

Lyng’s majestic point had Wexford back in front and they had a lucky escape on 64 minutes when Neville’s goal effort struck the woodwork and went wide. Midfielder Tracey equalised again three minutes from the end of normal time but Banville replied 90 seconds later with the last score of a low-quality game that at least had a very exciting finale.

Lee missed two awkward late frees, while Nash and Corbett also failed to convert chances as Billy Lee’s charges fell to an agonising exit.