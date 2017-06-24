Team news: Murphy in for Mourne men 24 June 2017





Down's Joe Murphy

©INPHO Down's Joe Murphy©INPHO

Down have made a single change for their Ulster SFC semi-final meeting with Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds later today (throw-in 7pm).

Ballyholland's Joe Murphy gets the nod at wing-forward ahead of Peter Turley as the Mourne men bid to avenge their crushing 19-point defeat to the Farney County at the provincial quarter-final stage last year.

Led by Clonduff clubman Darren O'Hagan, Down recorded their first championship victory over Armagh in 25 years in Newry earlier this month to qualify for the last-four in the race for the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Manager Eamonn Burns reported a clean bill of health this week with midfielders Kevin McKernan and Niall Donnelly having won their respective battles to be fit but Benny McArdle could miss out while Barry O'Hagan has since emerged as an injury doubt.

Down (Ulster SFC v Monaghan): Michael Cunningham; Anthony Doherty, Gerard McGovern, Darren O'Hagan; Darragh O'Hanlon, Conaill McGovern, Caolan Mooney; Kevin McKernan, Niall Donnelly; Joe Murphy, Conor Maginn, Shay Millar; Jerome Johnston, Connaire Harrison, Ryan Johnston.