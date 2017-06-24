Team news: Breffni minors make three changes 24 June 2017





GOAL...Cian Madden adds another goal to Cavan's tally against Monaghan during the Ulster MFC game at Breffni Park GOAL...Cian Madden adds another goal to Cavan's tally against Monaghan during the Ulster MFC game at Breffni Park

Cavan boss John Brady has made three changes to his side for their Ulster MFC semi-final clash against Down at the Athletic Grounds today (throw-in 5pm).

Killian Brady (Ramor United) comes in at left corner-back while Paul Smith (Laragh United) and Oisin Kiernan (Denn) now fill the wing-forward positions with Cormac Timoney, Ryan Coyle and Ruairi Curran losing out.

The Blues ran out 3-14 to 1-15 winners over Monaghan in the quarter-final last month with full-forward line trio Oisin Pierson, Patrick Lynch and Tiarnan Reilly scoring a combined 1-9 between them in the five-point victory at Kinspan Breffni.

Cavan (Ulster MFC v Down): Gary O'Rourke; John Cooke, Patrick Meade, Killian Brady; Philip Rogers, Evan Fortune, Danny Cusack; Ronan Patterson, James Smith; Paul Smith, Cian Madden, Oisin Kiernan; Oisin Pierson, Patrick Lynch, Tiarnan Reilly.

Subs: Stephen Lovett, Ryan Coyle, Philip Nulty, Kevin Hendrick, Karl Cosgrove, Sean Keogan, Shane Duffy, Lee Reilly, Eoghan Donoghue, Niall McCabe, Ryan Madden, Peter Galligan, Sean Martin, Kelan Smyth, Callum Lynch.