Watch: Robbie Keane's son could have a big future in gaelic football 24 June 2017





Proud dad Robbie Keane has posted a video on Instagram of his eight year old son Robert showing off his gaelic football skills this morning.

Keane junior was lining out for Dublin club St Sylvester's in an underage blitz and, according to his famous soccer dad, he finished the game with eight points to his name.



Check out this tidy point that 'littlekeano' kicked with his left foot...