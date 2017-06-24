Watch: Robbie Keane's son could have a big future in gaelic football

24 June 2017

Robbie Keane tries his hand at hurling during the Republic of Ireland Squad Training in Fota Island Resort Cork

Proud dad Robbie Keane has posted a video on Instagram of his eight year old son Robert showing off his gaelic football skills this morning.

Keane junior was lining out for Dublin club St Sylvester's in an underage blitz and, according to his famous soccer dad, he finished the game with eight points to his name.

Check out this tidy point that 'littlekeano' kicked with his left foot...

 

Great seeing littlekeano playing our national sport @st_sylvesters #gaelic #scored8points #ireland

A post shared by Robbie Keane (@robbiekeane) on




