There's a more positive feel about Down this year, says Hughes 24 June 2017





Danny Hughes doesn't expect lightning to strike twice when Down take on Monaghan in this evening's Ulster SFC semi-final.

12 months ago Eamonn Burns' side were on the receiving end of a 0-9 to 0-22 drubbing at the hands of the Farney County but former star Hughes is expecting a much closer contest this time around.

He saw plenty of evidence of a more disciplined approach at the back from the Down class of 2017 when they overcame Armagh last time out.

“The first time we've had a championship round in Newry since 1999,” he told Newstalk's Off the Ball yesterday.

“Although we have had a couple of replays and stuff in subsequent years but it was a great occasion and first round games are all about winning them.

“First half was exciting, second half was very tentative where both teams were nearly, I suppose, afraid of making too many mistakes and losing the game. And, ultimately, I think Down, being a lot better structured at the back, absorbed a lot of pressure from Armagh and broke really well and got the crucial scores.”

On the subject of today's last four clash, he added: “Monaghan, I wouldn't say they are firing on all cylinders but they're winning the matches and that's all they need to do. I couldn't see Down conceding like they did last year and there's definitely a more positive feel about them.”