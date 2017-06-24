Team news: Brogan misses out 24 June 2017





Dublin's Bernard Brogan with Killian Daly of Westmeath.

Bernard Brogan has to settle for a place on the bench for tomorrow's Leinster SFC semi-final against Dublin.

Dublin boss Jim Gavin has unveiled his starting 15 and, despite the absence of the suspended Diarmuid Connolly, former 'Footballer of the Year' Brogan fails to make the cut with Paddy Andrews named at centre-forward.



Elsewhere, James McCarthy will partner Brian Fenton at midfield while Con O'Callaghan has been handed the number 14 jersey.



Dublin (Leinster SFC v Westmeath) – Stephen Cluxton; Michael Fitzsimons, Jonny Cooper, Eric Lowndes; Niall Scully, Cian O'Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, James McCarthy; Ciaran Kilkenny, Paddy Andrews, Paul Mannion; Kevin McManamon, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock.