Teams news: Jackies primed for Laois test 24 June 2017





Dublin's Sinead Aherne celebrates.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Sinead Aherne celebrates.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has unveiled his starting 15 for tomorrow's TG4 Leinster Ladies SFC semi-final clash with Laois at Timahoe (12.0).

The team includes 11 players that started last September's All-Ireland final defeat to Cork.

Westmeath await the winners of this semi-final clash having already booked their place in the 2017 Provincial decider with round robin victories over Kildare and Laois.

Dublin (LSFC v Laois): Ciara Trant (St Brigids), Rachel Ruddy (Ballyboden St Endas), Sinead Finnegan (Fingallians), Martha Byrne (Cuala), Sinead Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely), Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely), Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna), Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis), Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s), Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire), Noelle Healy (St Brigids), Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s), Sinead Aherne (St Sylvester’s) Captain, Amy Connolly (Foxrock Cabinteely), Sarah McCaffrey (Clontarf). Subs: Emer Ní Eafa (Fingallians), Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps), Rebecca McDonnell (Clanna Gael Fontenoy), Denise McKenna (Fingallians), Tarah O’Sullivan (Foxrock Cabinteely), Kate McKenna (Clanna Gael Fontenoy), Sinead O’Mahony (Skerries Harps), Fiona Hudson (Fingallians), Molly Lamb (Kilmacud Crokes), Kate Fitzgibbon (O’Tooles), Hannah O’Neill (Foxrock Cabinteely). Panel Members: Deirdre Murphy (St Brigids), Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes) and Siobhan Woods (Raheny).