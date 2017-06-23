Football and hurling qualifier draws on Monday 23 June 2017





Leinster GAA Chairman John Horan and Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly make the draw for the 2017 Leinster senior hurling championship.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Leinster GAA Chairman John Horan and Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly make the draw for the 2017 Leinster senior hurling championship.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The All-Ireland Championship Round 2B Football and Round 1 Hurling draws will take place next Monday morning, June 26 on RTÉ Radio One after the 8.30 news.

The Round 2B football draw involves the four winners from Round 1B (Cavan/Offaly, Armagh/Fermanagh, Wexford/Limerick and Carlow/London) against the defeated “B” side provincial semi-finalists (Westmeath/Dublin, Down/Monaghan, Tipperary and Leitrim). These four games will take place on the weekend of July 1 and 2.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage and where two teams have met previously in this year’s provincial championship the winner of the provincial game shall have home advantage.

In the Round 1 hurling draw, teams are drawn from two bowls in Round 1 which will be as follows:

Four Leinster Championship Teams - (Offaly, Kilkenny, Dublin & Westmeath) Three Munster plus Preliminary Round Winner - (Tipperary, Limerick, Waterford and Laois/Carlow).

These four games will take place on the weekend of July 1 and 2.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage. This draw is subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings, so Laois v Westmeath will not be permitted as a tie should they be drawn out.

Confirmation of venues, times and dates for all fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of the CCCC on Monday afternoon.