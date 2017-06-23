Byrne staying with Carlton until 2019 23 June 2017





Carlton's Ciaran Byrne Carlton's Ciaran Byrne

Former Louth starlet Ciaran Byrne will be remaining with the Carlton Blues until 2019 at least after being handed a contract extension.

The news comes after he made his comeback following an 11-month lay-off with a serious knee injury for the Northern Blues in the Victorian Football League earlier this month.

Carlton head of football Andrew McKay said: "Ciaran has been meticulous with his commitment to rehab following his ACL injury last year and we are delighted that he is now back playing football. I'm sure he will be back in the senior side before too long."

The 22-year-old from Louth village joined the Blues in 2014 and made his senior AFL debut against Essendon the following year.