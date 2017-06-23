Pic: lights go up at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

23 June 2017

Floodlights being installed at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Floodlights are currently being installed at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The redeveloped 45,000-capacity stadium, which was due to stage the Munster SFC and SHC finals, will reopen on July 23 when it stages the two All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

 




Most Read Stories

Power outage in Kilkenny

O'Leary: Cluxton is the greatest ever and can play until he is 40

GAA on TV this weekend: plenty for fans to watch

Boyle questions venue choice for Leinster semi-final

Bennett hit with one-game ban

Team news: McGeeney reshuffles his pack


Android app on Google Play