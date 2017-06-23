Pic: lights go up at Páirc Uí Chaoimh 23 June 2017





Floodlights are currently being installed at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The redeveloped 45,000-capacity stadium, which was due to stage the Munster SFC and SHC finals, will reopen on July 23 when it stages the two All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.