Pic: lights go up at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Floodlights are currently being installed at the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
The redeveloped 45,000-capacity stadium, which was due to stage the Munster SFC and SHC finals, will reopen on July 23 when it stages the two All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.
So the longest day of the year has come and gone.. won't be long until the evenings get dark.... better light the place up #PaircUiChaoimh pic.twitter.com/t5vIPulVuL
— Páirc Uí Chaoimh (@PaircUiCha0imh) June 23, 2017
So the longest day of the year has come and gone.. won't be long until the evenings get dark.... better light the place up #PaircUiChaoimh pic.twitter.com/t5vIPulVuL